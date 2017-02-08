Print for later

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

The month of February brings with it high school basketball title races and championships, tournament draws, and the tournament tipoff.

Girls’ basketball teams learned their sectional opponents Sunday, and boys’ teams throughout the area and the state will learn their opening round opposition this Sunday.

The Division II sectionals at Lima Senior and Paulding will have a definite Western Buckeye League flavor, as 10 of the 12 teams competing will come from the WBL.

Van Wert, Bath, Celina, Defiance, Elida, Kenton, Ottawa-Glandorf, Shawnee, St. Marys Memorial, and Wapakoneta will be joined by Bryan and Upper Sandusky.

The top two seeds are expected to be Upper Sandusky and Ottawa-Glandorf.

Division II sectional semifinal games will be played February 28, with championship games scheduled for March 3. Winners will advance to the Ohio Northern District.

Division III sectionals will be played at four different sites.

Paulding, Archbold, Delta, Elmwood, Fairview, Liberty-Benton, Liberty Center, Montpelier, Patrick Henry, Tinora, and Van Buren will open tournament play at Defiance or Wauseon.

Allen East, Bluffton, Carey, Coldwater, Delphos Jefferson, Lima Central Catholic, Marion Local, Parkway, Riverdale, Spencerville, and Wayne Trace will play at Elida or St. Marys Memorial.

Wayne Trace, Spencerville, Liberty-Benton, and Archbold are among the contenders for top seeds.

Division III sectional semifinal games are scheduled for March 1, with championship games to be played March 3. Winners will advance to district competition at Napoleon or Lima Sr.

Van Wert and Ottawa-Glandorf will host Division IV sectionals. The 13-team field includes Crestview, Lincolnview, Delphos St. John’s, Antwerp, Columbus Grove, Continental, Cory-Rawson, Fort Jennings, Kalida, Leipsic, Miller City, Ottoville, and Pandora-Gilboa.

Crestview, Delphos St. John’s, and Miller City appear to be the main contenders for top seeds.

Division IV sectional semifinal games are slated for February 28, with championship games scheduled for March 3. Winners will move on to the Elida District.