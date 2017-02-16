Submitted information

Northwest Ohio Basketball Club will be holding tryouts for boys wanting to play on a traveling basketball team in grades 5-8 on Sunday, February 26, at 6 p.m., and for boys in 9-11 on Sunday, March 26.

This is an AAU team that travels throughout the late spring and summer and has been a successful program since 1997.

Tryouts will be at the Van Wert YMCA, corner of Main and Shannon streets. For more information, contact Coach Rob Welch at 419.238.3620 or email nwohiobb@hotmail.com.