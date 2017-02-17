Submitted information

An American Red Cross bloodmobile will be held in the conference room at the Wellness Center between 1-6 p.m. on Friday, March 3.

The blood drive will be sponsored by Van Wert County Hospital. Those at least 17 years of age (16 with parental consent; advanced forms are available at the Red Cross Office 1220 E. Lincoln Highway), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds, and are in good general health may be eligible to donate blood.

Those wanting to donate should bring a positive form of identification (a donor card or a driver’s license). Call 800.733.2767 to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are encouraged.