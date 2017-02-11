Van Wert independent sports

CONVOY — The Northwest Conference boys’ basketball match-up between Crestview and Spencerville lived up to its billing, but a Knight rally in the final stanza fell a basket short as the Bearcats eked out a 43-41 win.

Outshot by the Knights in the field, Spencerville won the game at the line, making 11 of 17 free throws, while Crestview only got five free throw attempts in the entire game and made three of those.

It was a defensive contest, with the Bearcats getting the stops when they needed them, although Crestview also did a good job of stifling Spencerville’s offense during the game.

The Knights’ Javin Etzler led all scorers with 15 points, but was the only Crestview player in double figures. Spencer Rolsten added 8 for the Knights, who fall to 12-5 overall and 5-1 in league play. Daniel Corso scored 14 points to lead Spencerville, while Bailey Croft added 11 points for the Bearcats, who are now 14-4 and 7-0 in the NWC.

Crestview held the ‘Cats to 34 percent shooting from the field (13-38) and 35 percent from three-point range (6-17). The Knights shot 43 percent from the field (16 of 37), including 6 of 11 three-point attempts (54 percent).

Spencerville was 11 of 17 from the line (64 percent), while the Knights made 3 of 5 free throw attempts (60 percent).

Spencerville took the early lead and was up by six points, 13-7, at the end of the first quarter. The Knights then went on a 13-12 run in the second quarter to cut the lead to five, 25-20, at the half. The Bearcats extended their lead to nine points, 38-29, at the three-quarter mark with a 13-9 run in that stanza, but Crestview went on a 12-5 run in the final stanza and had the ball down by a single point, 42-41, with 11 seconds to go when Bearcat guard Dakota Prichard stole the ball following a Knight timeout.

Spencerville’s Bailey Croft was then fouled and made the front end of a 1-and-1 for the final margin of victory.

For the Knights, who have lost five games this season by three points or less, the loss was a frustrating one, while the win gives Spencerville a share of the NWC lead.

Box score

Spencerville 13 12 13 5—43

Crestview 7 13 9 12—41

Spencerville (43) — Daniel Corso 14, Bailey Croft 11, Gary Schrolucke 9, Dakota Prichard 8, Ben Dues 1. Totals: 13 11-17 43.

Crestview (41) — Javin Etzler 15, Spencer Rolsten 6, Brett Schumm 6, Derek Stout 6, Drew Kline 5, Derick Dealey 3. Totals: 16 3-5 41.