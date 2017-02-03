BBBS sets 27th Bowl for Kids’ Sake event
Submitted information
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mercer, Auglaize, and Van Wert Counties’ 27th annual Bowl for Kids’ Sake will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Pla Mor Lanes in Coldwater and at 6 p.m. Friday, March 31, at Olympic Lanes in Van Wert.
Participants can bowl for two hours, receive a Bowl for Kids’ Sake t-shirt and the chance to win prizes. Call the BBBS office at 419.584.2447 to register a team or for more information.
POSTED: 02/03/17 at 8:15 am. FILED UNDER: News