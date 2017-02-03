Submitted information

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mercer, Auglaize, and Van Wert Counties’ 27th annual Bowl for Kids’ Sake will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Pla Mor Lanes in Coldwater and at 6 p.m. Friday, March 31, at Olympic Lanes in Van Wert.

Participants can bowl for two hours, receive a Bowl for Kids’ Sake t-shirt and the chance to win prizes. Call the BBBS office at 419.584.2447 to register a team or for more information.