Barbara Jean Presar, 85, of Van Wert, passed away at 12:08 p.m. Friday, February 3, 2017, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center in Van Wert.

She was born June 22, 1931, in Antwerp, the daughter of Clarence L. and Rena (Tracy) Quisno, who both preceded her in death. She married Howard Presar, who also preceded her in death.

Survivors include two daughters, Debbie (Tony) Steinmetz of Punta Gorda, Florida, and Julie Quinn of Chico, California; a son-in-law, Earl E. “JR” Ebel of Convoy; three grandchildren, Erick Ebel, Patrick Quinn, and Georgina Quinn; and a great-grandchild, Chanse Ebel.

A daughter, Cathy S. Ebel; and one sister, Ruth Snyder, also preceded her in death.

Barbara was a homemaker and a member of First Presbyterian Church in Van Wert.

Funeral services will be conducted at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, February 9, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with the Rev. Hal Shafer officiating. Private family graveside services will be held at a later date in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 3-5:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Donor’s choice.

