Lincolnview senior softball player Macala Ashbaugh recently signed a letter of intent to continue her softball career at Dordt College in Sioux Center, Iowa. Dordt College, founded in 1955, competes in the NAIA Great Plains Athletic Conference. Ashbaugh said she looks forward to finishing an outstanding four-year career at Lincolnview before competing to join the pitching rotation at Dordt College next year. Shown with Ashbaugh are her mother, Dianna, father, Rick, Lincolnview High School Principal Brad Mendenhall, and Athletic Director Greg Leeth. (Lincolnview photo)