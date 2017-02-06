Van Wert independent sports

Sectional tournament matchups are set for girls’ high school basketball teams around the area and the state.

In Division II semifinal action, the Van Wert Lady Cougars will play Defiance at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, February 22, at Spencerville High School. The winner will advance to the sectional finals on Saturday, February 25, and will play Kenton.

In Division IV, the Lincolnview Lady Lancers will open sectional tournament play against New Knoxville at 6:15 p.m. February 22 at Allen East High School, with the winner advancing to the sectional title game at 8 p.m. February 25 against Spencerville or Marion Local.

Also in Division IV, the Lady Knights of Crestview received a first-round bye and will play Upper Scioto Valley or Lima Perry at 6:15 p.m. February 25 at Allen East High School.