COLUMBUS — State Representative Craig Riedel (R-Defiance) announced that the Ohio Legislative Service Commission is accepting applications for its 13-month Legislative and Telecommunications Fellowship Program. The commission will hire 24 fellows to work with members of the Ohio General Assembly during 2018.

“The LSC Fellowship is a great opportunity for those who aspire to get involved in state government,” said Rep. Riedel. “This program offers someone the ability to learn firsthand how the General Assembly works.”

Legislative fellow duties include assisting members of the Ohio General Assembly with constituent work, writing press releases and speeches, assisting in legislative research, attending meetings, and performing administrative duties.

Telecommunications fellows assist in televising Ohio House and Senate proceedings and preparing educational video productions about the General Assembly and legislative process.

Fellows receive full state employee benefits and are paid $31,200 annually, with the opportunity to earn a $2,000 bonus based on length of service in the program.

Legislative fellowship applications must be postmarked by April 1 to be considered for the program. The application deadline for the two telecommunications positions is April 30. All applicants must have graduated from a four-year college degree program by the December start date. Persons holding graduate or professional degrees may also apply.

The legislative fellowship program is open to graduates of all major fields of study who have a genuine interest in learning about state government, and no political experience is required. The two telecommunications fellows must have majored or minored in a telecommunications-related field of study or have comparable experience.

For more information or for an application and instructions, mail requests to the Ohio Legislative Service, Commission, c/o Fellowship Coordinators, Vern Riffe Center, 77 S. High St., Ninth Floor, Columbus, OH 43215, call 614.466.3615, or email access www.lsc.ohio.gov/fellowship.