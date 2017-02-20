Alfred “Al” Imholt, 88, of Delphos, passed away Monday, February 20, 2017, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Delphos.

He was born September 16, 1928, in Allen County, the son of Henry and Mary (Obringer) Imholt, who both preceded him in death. He married the former Ruth E. Kipp, who died in 1990.

There were no immediate survivors.

A brother, John Imholt, also preceded him in death.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, February 24, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Delphos, with Father Daniel Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in St. John’s Cemetery in Delphos, where graveside military honors will be rendered by the Delphos Veterans Council.

Visitation is from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, February 23, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, where a parish wake will be held at 6 that evening, with a military service to follow.

Preferred memorials: Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3035 Rifle Squad.

