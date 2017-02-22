VW independent/submitted information

Paul Hoverman, fine arts coordinator for The Van Wert County Foundation, has announced the list of concerts for the 2017 Fountain Park Summer Music Series. The 2017 edition of the popular summer concert series offers something for nearly everyone, and includes a number of musical genres, including country, rock, R&B, bluegrass, pop, classical, patriotic, and Broadway tunes.

Hoverman also noted that all Fountain Park summer concerts are free and open to the public. The Fountain Park Summer Music Series, now in its 16th year, is underwritten by the county foundation, in cooperation with the Van Wert City Parks & Recreation Department.

Friday, June 2 — Groove Essential

Hailing from the Indianapolis area, this band of eight talented musicians is the ideal party band to help celebrate the Peony and ArtRageous Festival weekend with a night of dancing and fun. Groove Essential’s song list consists of the latest in pop and new country, the best of classic rock and ‘50s hits, the most danceable disco, R& B, Motown, and ‘80s songs and the most noted swing, big band, ballads, and jazz standards. Members of the band have performed with notables such as John Cougar Mellencamp.

Friday, June 16 — The Doo Wah Riders

“High energy Country with a Cajun twist” is how the Doo Wah Riders have been hailed. Their tight musicianship and powerful arrangements of classic, contemporary, and original songs have made them favorites everywhere they go. The group has performed with some of the top country stars, such as Garth Brooks, Faith Hill, Alabama, and Brooks and Dunn, to name just a few.

Friday, June 23 — Travelin’ McCourys

The leaders in progressive and traditional bluegrass, the Travelin’ McCourys are one of the most in demand bands in their genre today. They are on the road — and online — entertaining audiences with live shows that include some of the best musicians and singers from all genres. It’s always different, always exciting, and always great music.

Friday, June 30 — Lima Symphony Pops Orchestra

A Van Wert and LSO Independence Day tradition, the LSO Pops return to Fountain Park with an evening of great pops music, as well as inspiration selections to help start your Fourth of July celebration. Led by Maestro Crafton Beck, this regional orchestra always delights the entire family.

Friday, July 14 — The Stranger: Billy Joel Tribute

America’s most authentic tribute to the legendary Billy Joel. Formed by native Long Islander Mike Santoro on lead vocals and piano, The Stranger has performed for an impressive list of high profile events, festivals, and concerts. Hailing from Charlotte, North Carolina, this band of six will bring the songs of Billy Joel to Fountain Park and will have local residents dancing and singing along.

Friday, July 21 — We’ve Only Just Begun: Carpenters Remembered

Michelle Berting Brett will have people thinking they are actually listening to the beloved Karen Carpenter. The music of The Carpenters is still loved as much today as it was when it took the world by storm in the 1970’s. Area residents will love hearing and remembering all those great songs from the Carpenters’ songbook. This is absolutely the best Carpenter tribute anyone will ever experience!

Friday, July 28 — Hotel California

One of Fountain Park’s all-time favorite concerts, Hotel California, returns to recreate an Eagles concert experience. No one performs the music of this iconic Rock/Country band like Hotel California in its “Salute to the Eagles.” By blending its extraordinary vocal and musical talents, Hotel California faithfully and accurately reproduces the sound of the Eagles’ studio recordings, while recreating a classic sound that undeniably transcends the boundaries of Rock, R&B, and Country.

Friday, August 11 — Southern Drawl

Making its very first appearance in this area, Southern Drawl Band, based inf Nashville and Knoxville, Tennessee, has been hailed as “one of the nation’s hottest emerging bands, ranking top among the best live performances to come along in decades”. Its barn burning version of “Rocky Top” was shown on the Jumbotron© of the University of Tennessee’s “Mighty Vols” to over 102,000 fans and has been used on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football”.