Marking the beginning of Lent, Ash Wednesday services will be held this Wednesday, March 1, at First United Methodist Church, corner of Jefferson Street and Central Avenue in Van Wert.

Dave Thomas will present the message, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the church’s Krout Memorial Chapel. There will also be communion and the imposition of ashes.

Beginning Wednesday, March 8, through April 12 at 12:05 p.m. weekly, the church will hold Lenten services in Krout Memorial Chapel. There will be 25 minutes of singing, meditation on the word, and communion. Immediately following the services there will be a light lunch provided by First United Methodist Church for those wanting to eat before returning to work.