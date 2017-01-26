Submitted information

LIMA — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) maintenance garage in Van Wert County is now under new leadership.

T.J. Zura of Van Wert has been named the new transportation administrator at the garage. He replaces Don Taylor, who retired in December with 26 years of service. Zura assumed the position January 23.

Originally from Port Clinton, Zura has worked 19 years for ODOT and holds a degree in civil engineering from the University of Toledo.

His time with the department includes working in planning and engineering as a co-op student, as an engineer in the planning department, and as a project engineer in construction. Most recently, Zura served as project engineer on the reconstruction and expansion of a section of Interstate 75 north of Findlay.

“I’m looking forward to getting to know the county and using my experience in construction to help complete our maintenance projects and take on larger projects with our crews,” said Zura.

Pat McConn of Ohio City will continue to serve at the garage as the transportation manager, a position he’s held for nine years. McConn’s 27 years with ODOT include working on the bridge crew and serving as both a highway worker and mechanic.

The Ohio Department of Transportation maintains the state’s largest man-made asset — the transportation system. ODOT’s mission is to provide the safe and easy movement of people and goods from place to place.

As a $2.8 billion per year enterprise, ODOT invests the bulk of its resources in system preservation through maintenance, construction and snow and ice operations.