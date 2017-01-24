Submitted information

The YMCA of Van Wert County has announced its monthly SilverSneakers Luncheon will held at 11:15 a.m. Thursday, January 26, in the YMCA Senior Fitness Center. All attendees can enter via the handicap accessible door 9 on Main Street.

The luncheon will be catered by Van Wert Manor and featured speaker is Teresa Faulder, director of community relations for Right at Home In-Home Care and Assistance in Lima.

All SilverSneakers members, and those wanting to learn more about the program, are welcome to come for this free event. No pre-registration is required, and attendees are encouraged to bring a friend who enjoys socializing, meeting new friends, and is interested in learning more about the SilverSneakers program and other options the YMCA has to offer.

Information about this and other programs available at the Van Wert YMCA can be found by calling 419.238.0443 or visiting the YMCA website at www.vwymca.org.

The YMCA of Van Wert County is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation and United Way.