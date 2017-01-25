Submitted information

The YMCA of Van Wert County will be hosting a “No School, Kids Rule!” fun day for kids ages 6-12 on Monday, February 20, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

“We want to give the kids something structured and fun to do during their days off school,” said YMCA Program Director Briana Geiger. “Our program provides positive out of school time experiences for your child on school holidays and breaks, (while) our staff is committed to ensuring these days are packed with fun and enriching experiences.

“We plan and organize each minute of the day to ensure your child not only has fun but also has the opportunity to gain new experiences and make new friends,” she added.

Events and activities include, but will not be limited to, sports, games, swimming, a bounce house, arts and crafts and much more. Bathing suits, towels, and a packed lunch are all the kids will need to bring — everything else will be provided.

The cost for Y members is $20 for the first child and $10 per additional child. Potential member rates are $30 for the first child and $20 per additional child. Register by calling 419.238.0443.

Information about this and other programs available at the Van Wert YMCA can be found by calling 419.238.0443, visiting the Y’s website at www.vwymca.org or emailing briana@vwymca.org.

The YMCA of Van Wert County is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation and United Way.