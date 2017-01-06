Submitted information

Registration for the upcoming winter eight-week swim session at the YMCA of Van Wert County is going on now through January 16. Registration fees are $15 for family members, $25 for youth members, and $70 for potential members, with a late fee of $10 for all who register after January 16.

“The Y provides the most up-to-date American Red Cross approved swimming and water safety program,” stated Martha Martin, Van Wert YMCA aquatic director. “We have a fun atmosphere, while combining the best in swim instruction with an even stronger emphasis on drowning prevention and water safety — ideal for anyone wanting to enjoy the water safely, regardless of age or skill level.”

All YMCA classes are taught by Red Cross-certified Instructors.

YMCA swim classes are offered according to age and skill level in the water. Children ages 6 months to 14 years old can be placed in classes with a skill level ranging between no swim skills and afraid of the water to learning the specific swim stroke fundamentals in the advanced classes. If one is looking for one on one swim instruction private lessons are available for any age individual, child or adult.

For help placing a child in the appropriate class or inquiries about private lessons, contact the Y at 419.238.0443, check out a complete schedule of classes on the YMCA website at www.vwymca.org, or email Martin at martha@vwymca.org.

The winter swim session will run from January 23 through March 2. Participants may register online at the above website, at the front desk of the Y, or by calling the telephone number above. Open, lap, and family swims are also available; contact the Y for times.

The YMCA of Van Wert County is a partially funded by United Way of Van Wert County and the Van Wert County Foundation.