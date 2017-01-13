To the Editor:

I would like to clarify my position in the recent city council discussion on alcohol served on city-owned property. As you may know, I was one of several vocal opponents to this issue. I don’t mind at all when people disagree with my position, but I do not like to have it misrepresented.

Three times I publicly told Council that I have nothing against people drinking socially in the places where it is now allowed in the city: restaurants, bars, social clubs, private properties, etc. What I did totally disagree with is the idea of public drinking on city-owned property. Not only do I think this is a liability the city does not need to open itself up to, but I believe it basically puts the city in a position of sending a message to the children who are within a stone’s throw and eyesight of the area that alcohol (a mind-altering drug) is needed to have fun and make money.

Both Van Wert media outlets chose as their only quote for last Monday’s meeting that of Stuart Jewett, who said in part, “We’ve obviously got two different kinds of people in this room. We’ve got people who would enjoy to have a social beverage with each other and people who think that’s wrong.”

The articles did not indicate my rebuttal to that, in which I (again) indicated I am not against adults drinking socially where they are now allowed, but that I do not think the city has any business opening up its property for such activity.

Am I disappointed with the council’s vote? Yes, of course. But it is the way our governmental system works. Many people over the last few weeks have used their right of free speech to voice their opinions to the Council against the sale, serving and public drinking of alcohol on city-owned property, and for that freedom I am thankful.

Thank you for allowing me to clarify my position.

Linda Hartman

Van Wert

via email

Editor’s note: To clarify, the independent did not include Mrs. Hartman’s rebuttal statement, because it had already been included in other stories on the alcohol amendment discussion.