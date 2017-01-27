Artrageous is a term we in Van Wert have heard for the past decade or so. Some time ago, Main Street Van Wert teamed with Wassenberg Art Center to create a summer event featuring artists and crafters who displayed their work outside on Main Street under canopies. This event eventually merged with the successful Peony Festival weekend held the first weekend of June. This festival event continues today and has teamed up with The Van Wert County Foundation’s first summer concert in Fountain Park.

So when I saw the name Artrageous come across my computer, it caught my attention. This time, however, it was actually a concert with that name. As I watched the promotion video of the performance, I thought it was an amazing show which combined visual and performing arts. I fell in love with the idea of bringing visual arts to life through music. We booked it for the Niswonger Performing Arts Center and it will be coming to Van Wert on Saturday, March 11.

To help you understand what this concert event will be, imagine an artist creating a masterpiece before your eyes in mere moments. With a palette that also mixes captivating vocals and intricate choreography. Artrageous takes audiences on a one-of-a-kind visual journey packed with wild inspiration, creativity, and fun. The Artrageous artists, musicians, singers, and dancers pay tribute to a variety of art forms, pop icons, and musical genres throughout the evening. The result is a uniquely entertaining show culminating in a gallery of fabulous finished paintings. This music-based troupe has performed for the likes of Sir Richard Branson, Steve Forbes, and General Colin Powell at more than 2,000 events all over the world, from Paris to Thailand.

If you are in attendance, you will see accomplished artists creating paintings on large canvases placed on the stage behind accomplished performers playing and singing music of that artist who is being painted. It could be anyone from John Lennon to Elvis and Ray Charles to Frank Sinatra, just to name a few. By the time the performers are done singing the song, we will have a finished painting right before our very eyes. You may even have the chance to bid on the paintings after the concert as you can take an up close look at the finished product.

I think it will be an exciting event that marries two forms of art: performing and visual. If you really want to get an idea of how this can happen, take a look at the promo video posted on our Niswonger web site: NPACVW.ORG. Go to “tickets and events” and then click on “video” under the picture for Artrageous. The video will show you how it is truly art and music gone wild. The show is interactive, as the audience is given their own little finger lights to add to the light show on stage with the dancers, musicians, and artists. This could be the most amazing and fun show of the season at the Niswonger!

Quotes about this show have been, “Go See the Show!” CBS. “You’re the Best!” Harrison Ford. “Absolutely Awesome!” ESPN and “World Class Entertainment” Sir Richard Branson.

Don’t miss this interactive and entertaining show! Tickets are on sale in the box office and on-line right now. And you can get in on the fun starting at just $15. Check out the video and, if you do, I will see you at the show on Saturday, March 11, starting at 7:30 p.m. The Niswonger is pleased to be teaming with Wassenberg Art Center to bring art alive for everyone to enjoy.

FINÉ.