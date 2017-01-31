Van Wert independent news

PAULDING — The Western Buckeye Educational Service Center Governing Board met for its January meeting this past week.

The board elected Billy Poe III as president and Nick Miller as vice president for 2017, while meetings were scheduled for the second Wednesday of each month, beginning at 6 p.m. Meetings will alternate between the Van Wert and Paulding ESC offices.

During the regular meeting, the board approved the following personnel action:

Employed Lynn Horstman, paraprofessional, at Lincolnview Local School for the remainder of the school year.

Extended a three-year contract to Anita King, payroll clerk/fiscal assistant, effective July 1.

Extended a five-year contract to Treasurer Kimberly Jones, effective August 1, 2018.

Employed Dave Lamb, school psychologist, at Paulding Exempted Village Schools for the 2017-2018 school year.

The next meeting of the Western Buckeye ESC Governing Board will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, February 8, at the Van Wert ESC office.