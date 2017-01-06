VW independent/submitted information

Thinking of starting a business? A good resource for prospective businesses is the eighth annual Entrepreneurship Fair, to be held from 8-11:30 a.m. Saturday, January 21, in the Community Room of Vantage Career Center, 818 N. Franklin St. in Van Wert.

This free event is designed to assist area residents thinking of starting a business to turn that dream into a reality. Registration will begin at 7:45 that morning, with a panel of local entrepreneurs scheduled to share their journey at 8:10 a.m. Attendees will also learn about financing options and have a chance to “Ask the Experts”, a panel of local professionals, about topics that include law, marketing, real estate, accounting, and insurance.

The event will also serve as the kick-off to the Business Plan Challenge, where individuals considering starting a business in Van Wert County can create, submit, and present a business plan to a panel of judges for the chance to win up to $2,500 in business development funds and a one-year membership in the Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce.

Over the next two months, Wright State University-Lake Campus’s Business Enterprise Center will offer a series of five classes to help walk participants through each step of developing a business plan. Judging will take place in late February, with the Business Plan award presented in March 2016.

The writing of a business plan is not only necessary to obtain private financing, it also helps develop ideas into workable plans. Since the first Business Plan Challenge in 2012, the process has helped local entrepreneurs build a strong foundation for their business.

Previous first place winners are still in business today. Winners include Michelle Gorman of Sister See, Sister Do, McCoy Flowers owner Jolanda Arts, Shelly Becker of The Embroidery Coop, and Julie Hamilton of Something from the Garden. Another winner, Vicki Schulte of Once I Was, recently closed her successful shop in downtown Van Wert.

Small business growth is the foundation of a strong community. Organizers include representatives from the Chamber of Commerce, Main Street Van Wert, city and county government, Vantage Career Center, The Van Wert County Foundation, and the Lake Campus’ Business Enterprise Center. Representatives of each organization donate their time and energy to keep the momentum of business growth going in Van Wert County.

For more information or for assistance in starting a business, call Jennifer Rigdon at 419.513.5111.