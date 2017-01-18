Van Wert independent sports

AYERSVILLE — The Van Wert High School boys and girls swimming teams traveled to Defiance Ayersville to compete in a dual meet. The Cougar girls were victorious over the Ayersville Pilots, but the boys lost a hard fought battle. The final results were girls 86-47 and boys 55-59.

The Cougar swimmers return to action Tuesday when they return to Defiance County to compete against the Defiance Bulldogs.

Boys Results (all distances in yards)

200 Medley Relay: 1st (2:07.54 –Andrew Hamblett, Noah Arend, Dalton Heppeard, Brayden Cox)

200 Freestyle: 2nd (2:31.68-Brayden Cox)

200 Individual Medley: 1st (2:31.58-Josh Overholt), 2nd (2:40.10- Kory Schlatter)

50 Freestyle: 1st (25.88–Dalton Heppeard), 2nd (28.38-Andrew Hamblett), 3rd (28.45-Noah Arend)

100 Butterfly: 1st (1:11.20 –Dalton Heppeard)

500 Freestyle: 1st (6:49.36 – Brayden Cox)

200 Freestyle Relay: 1st (1:54.02 –Dalton Heppeard, Noah Arend, Andrew Hamblett, Brayden Cox)

100 Backstroke: 2nd (1:17.10 –Andrew Hamblett)

100 Breaststroke: 1st (1:18.49–Noah Arend)

Girls Results (all distances in yards)

200 Medley Relay: 1st (2:12.31 –Katie McVaigh, Peyton Fleming, Bethany Fast, Madison Turnwald)

200 Freestyle: 1st (2:29.38 –Olivia Profit)

50 Freestyle: 1st (28.08-Madison Turnwald), 2nd (28.48 – Bethany Fast), 3rd (28.51 –Peyton Fleming)

100 Butterfly: 1st (1:18.97 – Katie McVaigh)

100 Freestyle: 1st (1:03.16 –Madison Turnwald), 2nd (1:11.68-Emma Verville)

500 Freestyle: 1st (6:48.96 –Olivia Profit)

200 Freestyle Relay: 1st (1:57.17 –Madison Turnwald, Katie McVaigh, Bethany Fast, Peyton Fleming)

100 Backstroke: 1st (1:13.49 –Emma Verville)

100 Breaststroke: 1st (1:20.05 –Bethany Fast), 2nd (1:20.42 –Peyton Fleming), 3rd (1:28.62 – Rebekah Fast)