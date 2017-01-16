Van Wert independent sports

WAPAKONETA — The Van Wert Cougar swim team traveled to Wapakoneta for the annual Wapak/Celina Lions invitational involving 19 teams, including eight Western Buckeye League schools. The Cougar boy swimmers took 13th place, while the girls finished in 10th.

Wapak took first place for the boys and Celina was the girls’ champion, with Celina runner-up for the boys and Wapak runner-up in the girls’ events.

The next meet for the Cougars will be a dual meet at Ayersville High School on January 17.

Girls Results (all distances in yards)

200 Medley Relay: 11th (2:11.09 – Katie McVaigh, Peyton Fleming, Bethany Fast, Madison Turnwald)

200 Freestyle: 19th (2:31.20 – Olivia Profit)

200 Individual Medley: 6th (2:35.89 – Katie McVaigh), 17th (2:44.55 – Bethany Fast)

50 Freestyle: 17th (28.63 –Madison Turnwald), 27th 0(28.88 – Peyton Fleming), 44th (31.41 – Olivia Profit), 69th (32.93 –Madison Jarrett), 73rd (33.31 – Rebekah Fast)

100 Butterfly: 5th (1:10.13 – Katie McVaigh)

100 Freestyle: 10th (1:02.77 –Madison Turnwald), 48th (1:12.37 – Emma Verville)

200 Freestyle Relay: 10th (1:55.29 –Katie McVaigh, Peyton Fleming, Madison Turnwald, Bethany Fast), 24th (2:08.87 –Emma Verville, Rebekah Fast, Olivia Profit, Madison Jarrett)

100 Backstroke: 16th (1:15.33 –Emma Verville), 29th (1:32.19 –Madison Jarrett)

100 Breaststroke: 10th (1:20.55 –Peyton Fleming) 11th (1:21.05 – Bethany Fast), 21st – (1:28.78 – Rebekah Fast)

400 Freestyle Relay: 16th (4:54.26 –Olivia Profit, Rebekah Fast, Madison Jarrett, Emma Verville)

Boys Results (all distances in yards)

200 Medley Relay: 11th (2:06.45 –Andrew Hamblett, Noah Arend, Dalton Heppeard, Brayden Cox)

200 Freestyle: 16th (2:27.84 – Brayden Cox)

50 Freestyle: 11th (25.93 –Dalton Heppeard), 29th (28.51 – Noah Arend), 30th (28.67 – Andrew Hamblett)

100 Butterfly: 14th (1:09.80. – Dalton Heppeard)

500 Freestyle: 11th (6:59.77–Brayden Cox)

200 Freestyle Relay: 11th (1:51.45 –Dalton Heppeard, Noah Arend, Andrew Hamblett, Brayden Cox)

100 Backstroke: 14th (1:14.25 –Andrew Hamblett)

100 Breaststroke: 16th (1:18.26 –Noah Arend)