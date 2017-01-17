VW independent/submitted information

The Dental Center of Northwest Ohio Van Wert Smiles location is joining with the Ohio Dental Association to host the 2017 Give Kids A Smile Ohio kick-off.

The Give Kids A Smile program is a collaborative effort among the American Dental Association, the Ohio Dental Association and other state and component dental societies throughout the U.S. to provide dental care and oral health education to children without dental coverage.

This event is the first to be held in Van Wert and will be celebrated by state and local leaders in attendance, including State Representative Craig Riedel (R-Defiance) and Van Wert City Council President Pete Weir, along with Ohio Dental Association President Dr. Kevin Laing of Van Wert.

Dental Center of Northwest Ohio Van Wert Smiles, in partnership with volunteer dentists, will offer free dental care to children without dental insurance from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. Friday, February 3, as part of the Give Kids A Smile program. Services offered will be preventive services, such as cleanings and fluoride treatments, and restorative services, such as fillings and extractions as needed.

Dental Center of Northwest Ohio Van Wert Smiles is located at the Van Wert Health Center, Door 31, 140 Fox Road, Suite 207, in Van Wert. Patients will be seen by appointment only and parents should call 419.910.9383 to reserve an appointment for Give Kids A Smile. About 50 children are expected to receive dental care at the event.

“Van Wert is so fortunate to have a nonprofit dental center like Van Wert Smiles that offers low-fee dental care to the community,” said Dr. Laing, local dentist and ODA president. “We are excited to spotlight this clinic with the Give Kids A Smile Ohio kick-off by bringing together state and community leaders to learn more about access to dental care, while also providing care to children who need it.

“Hopefully, through Give Kids A Smile events, we can show Ohio’s policymakers that, through proper funding of safety net dental clinics and Medicaid, all Ohioans can enjoy improved oral health,” he noted.

Through the Give Kids A Smile program, dentists and dental professionals across the state and nation volunteer their time to provide screenings, treatments and oral health education to children. This event, held on Give Kids A Smile Day, is the official launch of the Ohio Dental Association’s 15th annual Give Kids A Smile program.

Across Ohio, more than $12 million in donated dental care and oral health education has been provided since 2003. On this 15th anniversary of Give Kids A Smile, more than 1,900 dentists, dental professionals, and educators will volunteer to educate children about good oral health and provide dental services to Ohio’s underserved children.