Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach is reminding residents who have not purchased dog licenses or dog kennel licenses for 2016 that they need to do so.

Sheriff Riggenbach stated his office is continuing its efforts on license enforcement in Van Wert County. Residents who have not purchased dog licenses or dog kennel licenses in 2016 can do so by going to the Van Wert County Auditor’s Office on the second floor of the Van Wert County Courthouse on Main Street to purchase dog licenses or dog kennel licenses.

Sheriff Riggenbach said residents who go to the courthouse and purchase their dog licenses will not be cited for failure to register their dog(s) or dog kennel. While conducting license enforcement, the dog warden will be citing people who have not purchased needed dog licenses or dog kennel licenses. The sheriff said failure to register a dog or dog kennel as required by law is a criminal offense under section 955.21 of the Ohio Revised Code.

The cost of a dog license is $15, while the cost of a kennel license is $75 for five dogs and $1 for each additional dog. The late fee for not purchasing the required dog license or dog kennel license is $15. Residents can purchase a one-year dog license for $15, a three-year dog license for $45, or permanent license for a dog for $150.