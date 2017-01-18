Submitted information

Just a reminder that Saturday, January 28, the Van Wert Robotics Club and Van Wert High School will host their third Northern Ohio First Tech Challenge Robotics Competition.

Thirty teams from three states — nearly 300 young people — will compete with the goal of advancing to the State Championship in Columbus. Event title sponsors are Central Insurance Companies, APT Manufacturing Solutions, Ohio Northern University, Alliance Automation, and General Electric.

Opening ceremonies will begin at 10:15 a.m. in the high school gymnasium and the head-to-head competition will begin immediately following. The event is free to the public and the community is invited to come out and support the highly successful VWHS robotics program. The tournament will last all afternoon, with an awards ceremony beginning at 6 that evening.

For further information about the competition, contact robotics coaches Bob Spath at b_spath@vwcs.net or Zane McElroy at z_mcelroy@vwcs.net, or by phone at 419.230.9581.