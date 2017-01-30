topamax recall


Monday, Jan. 30, 2017

DEFIANCE — The Cougar swim team traveled to Defiance for the annual Western Buckeye League Championships involving all 10 member schools.

Shown is Van Wert junior Emma Verville swimming the 100-yard backstroke. (photo submitted)

The girls took fifth place, while the boys finished 10th. Celina took first place for both the boys’ and girls’ championships, with Lima Shawnee runner-up for the boys and Ottawa-Glandorf runner-up in the girls’ events.

Schools participating (in order of finish in the girls’ standings) included Celina, Ottawa-Glandorf, Wapakoneta, Lima Shawnee, Kenton, Van Wert, Defiance, St. Marys, Bath, and Elida.

The Cougars will travel to the Wapakoneta Family YMCA, this Thursday, for a dual meet against Wapakoneta High School.

Girls Results (all distances in yards)

200 Medley Relay:  6th (2:08.40 –Katie McVaigh, Peyton Fleming, Bethany fast, Madison Turnwald)

200 Freestyle:  12th (2:25.33- Madison Turnwald), 16th (2:31.38 –Olivia Profit)

200 Individual Medley:  7th (2:33.41 –Katie McVaigh), 14th (2:41.86 – Bethany Fast), 21st (2:55.04 –Rebekah Fast)

50 Freestyle:  13th (28.37 –Peyton Fleming)

100 Butterfly:  6th  (1:09.86 –Katie McVaigh)

100 Freestyle:  9th (1:01.73 –Madison Turnwald), 25th (1:12.15 – Emma Verville)

500 Freestyle:  14th (6:42.66 –Olivia Profit)

200 Freestyle Relay:  7th (1:54.44 –Madison Turnwald, Peyton Fleming, Katie McVaigh, Bethany Fast)

100 Backstroke:  9th (1:12.82 –Emma Verville)

100 Breaststroke:  9th (1:19.03–Bethany Fast) 10th (1:20.21 –Peyton Fleming), 16th – (1:26.85 –Rebekah Fast)

Boys Results (all distances in yards)

200 Medley Relay:  8th (2:06.94 – Andrew Hamblett, Noah Arend, Dalton Heppeard, Brayden Cox)

200 Freestyle:  17th (2:33.20 – Brayden Cox)

50 Freestyle: 14th (26.26 – Dalton Heppeard), 19th (27.53 –Andrew Hamblett), 21st (27.93 – Noah Arend)

100 Butterfly: 12th (1:07.66 – Dalton Heppeard)

500 Freestyle: 17th (7:01.42 –Brayden Cox)

200 Freestyle Relay:  10th (1:38.33 –Dalton Heppeard, Noah Arend, Andrew Hamblett, Brayden Cox)

100 Backstroke:  13th (1:14.92 –Andrew Hamblett)

100 Breaststroke: 14th (1:18.50 –Noah Arend)

