Van Wert independent sports

DEFIANCE — The Cougar swim team traveled to Defiance for the annual Western Buckeye League Championships involving all 10 member schools.

The girls took fifth place, while the boys finished 10th. Celina took first place for both the boys’ and girls’ championships, with Lima Shawnee runner-up for the boys and Ottawa-Glandorf runner-up in the girls’ events.

Schools participating (in order of finish in the girls’ standings) included Celina, Ottawa-Glandorf, Wapakoneta, Lima Shawnee, Kenton, Van Wert, Defiance, St. Marys, Bath, and Elida.

The Cougars will travel to the Wapakoneta Family YMCA, this Thursday, for a dual meet against Wapakoneta High School.

Girls Results (all distances in yards)

200 Medley Relay: 6th (2:08.40 –Katie McVaigh, Peyton Fleming, Bethany fast, Madison Turnwald)

200 Freestyle: 12th (2:25.33- Madison Turnwald), 16th (2:31.38 –Olivia Profit)

200 Individual Medley: 7th (2:33.41 –Katie McVaigh), 14th (2:41.86 – Bethany Fast), 21st (2:55.04 –Rebekah Fast)

50 Freestyle: 13th (28.37 –Peyton Fleming)

100 Butterfly: 6th (1:09.86 –Katie McVaigh)

100 Freestyle: 9th (1:01.73 –Madison Turnwald), 25th (1:12.15 – Emma Verville)

500 Freestyle: 14th (6:42.66 –Olivia Profit)

200 Freestyle Relay: 7th (1:54.44 –Madison Turnwald, Peyton Fleming, Katie McVaigh, Bethany Fast)

100 Backstroke: 9th (1:12.82 –Emma Verville)

100 Breaststroke: 9th (1:19.03–Bethany Fast) 10th (1:20.21 –Peyton Fleming), 16th – (1:26.85 –Rebekah Fast)

Boys Results (all distances in yards)

200 Medley Relay: 8th (2:06.94 – Andrew Hamblett, Noah Arend, Dalton Heppeard, Brayden Cox)

200 Freestyle: 17th (2:33.20 – Brayden Cox)

50 Freestyle: 14th (26.26 – Dalton Heppeard), 19th (27.53 –Andrew Hamblett), 21st (27.93 – Noah Arend)

100 Butterfly: 12th (1:07.66 – Dalton Heppeard)

500 Freestyle: 17th (7:01.42 –Brayden Cox)

200 Freestyle Relay: 10th (1:38.33 –Dalton Heppeard, Noah Arend, Andrew Hamblett, Brayden Cox)

100 Backstroke: 13th (1:14.92 –Andrew Hamblett)

100 Breaststroke: 14th (1:18.50 –Noah Arend)