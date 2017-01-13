DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

The Vantage Career Center Board of Education organized for the coming year and also voted to disinvest in a program that is no longer meeting state requirements.

Five board members — Eric Germann of Lincolnview, Debby Compton of Van Wert, Ron Bradford of Continental, Kim Wannemacher of Ottoville, and Cliff Wieging of Fort Jennings — began new three-year terms on the board, while Lonnie Nedderman of Crestview and Pat Baumle of Wayne Trace were re-elected president and vice president, respectively.

The board also approved a myriad of required actions related to organizing for the new year, including setting meeting dates and times and compensation for board members, which remains at $125 per meeting.

During the introduction of guests, Michael Villena, president of the Vantage Teachers Organization, asked that the teachers union be involved in the interview process for a new superintendent.

“While we are confident that you (board members) understand the mission and business of Vantage Career Center, the VTO would like to be a resource to assist you in matching the right candidate with the personality and vibe of Vantage Career Center,” Villena said.

The interview process has been ongoing, with an executive session held at the end of the regular meeting with Putnam County Educational Service Center Superintendent Dr. Jan Osborn to provide an update on the superintendent’s search.

No action was taken following the session.

During her report, Treasurer Laura Peters noted that Vantage’s state audit has been completed, but the district has not yet received a report back from the auditors. She said she would send a copy of that report to board members when she receives it.

Peters also noted that she and her assistants would be attending a workshop on a new financial software program being looked at to replace the MUNIS software that was being looked at, but was ultimately rejected as not meeting school district needs.

Superintendent Staci Kaufman noted that EDP Renewables would be purchasing a Nacelle Trainer for Vantage, at a cost of approximately $80,000, for the school’s wind energy training program.

She also explained the reason for disinvesting in the Vantage Buildings and Grounds program.

“That program structure is no longer compliant with the recently upgraded CTW performance accountability standards and measurements,” the superintendent said, adding: “Repeated noncompliance is going to result in long-term funding loss for the school, making it difficult to employ a teacher and have a place for students.”

Kaufman noted that Vantage would continue to serve students in its remaining 17 programs.

The board voted to disinvest in the program later in the meeting.

In personnel action, the board approved the following supplemental contracts: MaryJo Wilhelm, Annette Klinger, Jerry Robinson, Mike Miller, Larry Regedanz, Brent Wright, Nancy Keith, Brenda Wurst, and Tara Miller, stipends for the Step into Your Future special program; and Haley Martin, Breana Bowersox, and Kristina Blankenship were given contracts as student banquet workers.

Todd Gaerke was also hired as a medical assistant for the Ohio Technical Center adult program.

In other action, the board:

Approved a number of Community Reinvestment Area agreements with several Van Wert residents.

Accepted a donation of $53,835 from the Rothacker-Lampe Bequest administered by the Van Wert County Foundation. The money is used for purchasing electronic equipment for related Vantage programs.

Accepted the donation of 4,471 pounds of steel valued at $721 from Crown Equipment in New Bremen for the Trade and Industry programs at Vantage.

Approved the purchase of a 2017 3500HD Chevrolet Silverado chassis cab truck from H&K Chevrolet Pontiac Buick Inc. of Continental at a cost of $30,268, as well as a Galion 9-foot dump body for the truck from Kalida Truck Equipment Inc. at a cost of $8,500. Both are for instructional use in the Construction Equipment Technology program.

Appointed Kaufman as Vantage’s representative on the Putnam County Tax Incentive Review Council.

The next meeting of the Vantage Career Center Board of Education will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, February 2, in the district conference room.