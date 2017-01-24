Submitted information

The Van Wert Soil & Water Conservation District is taking orders for fish fingerlings.

The types of fish available are: largemouth bass, blue gill, channel catfish, minnow, and white amur. The bass, blue gill, and channel catfish can be purchased in lots of 25, the larger hybrid blue gill can be purchased in lots of 20, the minnow in quantities of 100 (with a 500 minimum order), and the white amur individually (with a minimum of two ordered).

Suggested stocking rates are available at the office. Orders will be accepted through April 27. The fish will be delivered to the SWCD parking lot on Wednesday, May 3, at 3 p.m. promptly. Orders will be boxed for convenience. Order forms are available at the SWCD Office, 1185 Professional Drive in Van Wert, on the website at www.vanwertswcd.org, or by calling 419.238.9591.