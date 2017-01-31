VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Chamber of Commerce is announcing its 2017 trip experience, September 20-27, to the majestic Pacific Northwest on an eight-day adventure from the wilds of Mount St. Helens and the Columbia River Gorge to the sophistication of Portland and San Francisco.

Travel along Oregon’s beautiful Pacific coast. Enjoy an elegant dinner cruise on the Willamette River and experience Portland’s dazzling city sights and city lights. Visit Redwood National Park, explore Eureka, a historic timber and fishing village, cross the Golden Gate Bridge and discover the “City by the Bay,” San Francisco. Don’t miss one of America’s most beautiful regions.

The Chamber also announces that it will once again offer roundtrip transportation from Van Wert to and from Dayton International Airport. Though the Chamber’s Irish Splendor tour-goers enjoyed their time in Ireland, one of the best-loved features of the trip was the hassle free benefit of not having to worry about, or the expense of, driving to Dayton or paying for parking.

Come see and hear more about this trip on Monday, February 6, at 6 p.m. at Willow Bend Country Club, 579 Hospital Drive. Chamber partner Collette Travel will present all the information about this opportunity, and the Chamber will accept deposits that evening, as reservations for this trip are limited. Refreshments will also be served.

The last Chamber trip to Ireland was a sellout.

Here’s a look at the itinerary:

DAY 1-September 20: Seattle, Washington-Tour Begins

Relax and enjoy a motor coach ride from Van Wert to the Dayton International Airport where trip members will depart to Washington State. The scenic tour through the Pacific Northwest and California opens with an overnight stay in one of America’s most picturesque cities: Seattle. Get to know fellow travelers at that night’s welcome dinner. Included meal: dinner.

DAY 2–September 21: Seattle-Olympia-Portland, Oregon

Embark on a sightseeing tour of the “Emerald City,” including the colorful restored waterfront area, historic Pioneer Square and lively Pike Place Market, a famous fish and vegetable market dotted with restaurants and shops. Departing Seattle, travel south through Olympia and stop at the Mount St. Helens Visitor Center. Learn about the 1980 eruption of Mount St. Helens as well as the history and geology of the state park. Continue to Portland, Oregon for a two-night stay in the “City of Roses.” Included meal: breakfast.

DAY 3-September 22: Portland-Cascade Mountains-Portland

Drive along the Mount Hood route to the lush Columbia River Gorge. It’s a day of sightseeing tour members will never forget. Mount Hood dominates the horizon as one leaves the valley and enters the slopes of the Cascade Mountains. Discover the awe-inspiring landscapes on a tour of the magnificent Columbia River Gorge and the Bonneville Dam, where participants will learn about its fascinating hydropower and history. In the evening, relax on Portland’s premier dining and sightseeing cruise. Enjoy a vibrant setting enhanced by dazzling city sights and city lights, festive cuisine and live performances. After dinner, tour-goers are in for a treat when they are invited into the wheelhouse to meet and chat with the captain. Glide along the Willamette River and Lake Oswego for an unforgettable and delightful evening. Included meals: breakfast, dinner.

DAY 4-September 23: Portland-Willamette Valley-Newport-North Bend

The scenic journey takes the tour through what was the Promised Land for many pioneers during the days of the Oregon Trail. The Willamette Valley contains some of the most fertile agricultural soils of Oregon and nurtures vegetables, flowers, herbs, nuts and vineyards. Next, head to the coastal town of Newport for a brief stop before traveling along some of the country’s most beautiful coastline and the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area. Included meals: breakfast, dinner.

DAY 5-September 24: North Bend-Bandon State Natural Area-Redwood National Park, California-Eureka

Begin the day with a drive to Bandon State Natural Area. Tour members will be amazed by the scenery along the striking Beach Loop, with sights such as Bandon Rocks and Face Rock, known to many from the American Indian legend. Stop in the picturesque coastal town of Gold Beach, known for amazing wildlife including bald eagles, cormorants, seals, and blue heron. Continuing south, enter the redwood country of California. Travel through the famous Redwood National Park home to some of the world’s tallest trees. Inside the park, get up close to these trees that rise to nearly 300 feet tall and see for oneself why the sun seldom hits the ground. Arriving in Eureka, enjoy a delightful tour through this historic timber and fishing village and witness the Victorian architecture of Old Town. Included meal: breakfast.

DAY 6-September 25: Eureka-San Francisco

Continue the journey through the majestic beauty and splendid grandeur of the Redwood Forest, including the “Avenue of the Giants,” a scenic highway loaded with towering redwoods. Next, drive over the legendary Golden Gate Bridge and arrive in “the City by the Bay,” San Francisco. Tonight, gather for dinner on Pier 39 which offers exceptional views of San Francisco Bay and the Bay Bridge. Included meals: breakfast, dinner.

DAY 7-September 26: Choice of San Francisco Bay Cruise or City Tour of San Francisco

After breakfast, tour-goers may choose to take an hourlong cruise on San Francisco Bay featuring an in-depth narration on its history and landmarks including Alcatraz and the Golden Gate Bridge. Or, tour members could join a local guide for a sightseeing tour of the city … hear stories of the city’s past and present as one drives past its famous landmarks, including Fisherman’s Wharf, the Golden Gate Bridge, and the view of the city from the Twin Peaks. The remainder of the day is at leisure to explore San Francisco independently. For a true local experience, ride the famed cable cars up and down San Francisco’s thrilling hills. Included meal: breakfast.

DAY 8-September 27: San Francisco-Tour ends

After flying back to Dayton, relax and enjoy a motor coach ride from Dayton International Airport back home to Van Wert. The tour ends here, but the memories will stay with tour-goers forever.

Hotel accommodations, at a glance:

Day 1-Renaissance Seattle Madison Hotel, Seattle, Washington

Days 2, 3-Doubletree Hotel Lloyd Center, Portland, Oregon

Day 4-The Mill Casino, North Bend, Oregon

Day 5-Red Lion Eureka, Eureka, California

Days 6-7- San Francisco Marriott Marquis, San Francisco, California

Trip Rate Details:

Per Person Rates: Double $3,189 Single $4,089; Triple $3,159.

Included in Price: Round Trip Air from Dayton International Airport, Air Taxes and Fees/Surcharges, Hotel Transfers

Not included in price: Cancellation waiver and insurance of $240 per person. All rates are per person and are subject to change. A deposit of $500 per person is due upon reservation. For those who purchase the Travel Protection Plan, the deposit is only $250 per person, plus the cost of the insurance.

Reservations are made on a first come, first served basis. Reservations made after the deposit due date of March 13 are based upon availability. Final payment for the trip is due by July 22. Deposits are refundable until March 20.

For more information, access https://gateway.gocollette.com/link/793089 or contact the Chamber at 419.238.4390 or by email at chamber@chamber@vanwertchamber.com.