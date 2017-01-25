DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Van Wert County followed a statewide trend of higher unemployment during December of last year. Unemployment increased in 81 of Ohio’s 88 counties in December, with the jobless rate decreasing in four counties, while three counties saw no change in their unemployment percent.

In Van Wert County, unemployment figures rose to 4.0 percent, up three-tenths of a percent over November’s rate of 3.7 percent. All neighboring counties also saw an increase in unemployment during the month.

There was really no good news for the county in December’s jobless statistics, compiled by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, in cooperation with the U.S. Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics. The total workforce estimate decreased by 100 in December, from 14,200 to 14,100, while the number of people employed fell an estimated 200, from 13,700 to 13,500. Those unemployed also increased 100, from 500 to 600, in December.

Mercer County had the lowest unemployment rate in December, both among neighboring counties and also in Ohio, at 3.1 percent, up three-tenths of a percent from 2.8 percent in November. Putnam County was second at 3.6 percent, although that county had the biggest hike for the month with an increase of a half-percent over its November estimate of 3.1 percent.

Auglaize County followed at 3.7 percent, up three-tenths of a percent over November’s rate of 3.4 percent, while Paulding County was at 4.4 percent for December, an increase of three-tenths of a percent over November’s rate of 4.1 percent.

Allen County had the highest unemployment rate among neighboring counties at 4.8 percent, up three-tenths of a point over November’s rate of 4.5 percent.

Statewide, four counties had unemployment rates of 3.5 percent or below in December. In addition to Mercer County, those included Delaware and Holmes counties at 3.4 percent, and Hancock County at 3.5 percent.

On the other end of the spectrum, four counties also had jobless rates at or above 7.5 percent in December. Those include Monroe County, which had the highest unemployment at 9.6 percent, up six-tenths of a percent over November’s 9.1 percent rate. Other counties at or above 7.5 percent were Noble County, 8.6 percent; Morgan County, 7.9 percent; and Ottawa County, 7.5 percent.

The state’s comparable unemployment rate was 4.7 percent in December.