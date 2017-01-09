Submitted information

The Mid-west Buckeye Umpires’ Association will be hosting a training course for prospective baseball umpires interested in earning Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) certification for the upcoming 2017 season.

Anyone age 14 or over is eligible to enroll in the class. Cost of the course is $135, which includes all instructional materials, OHSAA membership fees, rule books, and annual membership dues to MBUA.

Classes will be held at Van Wert High School on Monday evenings, beginning February 6 and concluding on March 20. Course registration and payment can be completed online by visiting www.myohsaa.org and clicking on the “Register” link at the top of the page.

Once those interested have created a free account, they should click on “Select a Course” and search for “Van Wert.” For more information, contact Ryan Thompson at 419.305.0426 or Ron Golemon at 419.513.0439. To ensure that course materials are received prior to the first class, register by January 30.