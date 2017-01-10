Submitted information

Van Wert County Treasurer Beverly Fuerst announces that real estate tax bills have been mailed and are due Wednesday, February 15.

Property owners who have not received a tax bill should call the Treasurer’s Office immediately at 419.238.5177. Mailed payments must be postmarked on or before February 15 to avoid any penalty.

For taxpayers’ convenience, First Bank of Berne will be accepting tax payments this year.