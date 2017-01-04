VW independent/submitted information

It’s finally here. After months of waiting and building anticipation, the general public will at last be able to purchase tickets for The Gala: Ten Years of WOW, featuring Bernadette Peters and The Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra directed by Keith Lockhart.

The event, scheduled for Saturday, April 1, at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio, is presented by Scott and Nikki Niswonger, Central Insurance, The Van Wert County Foundation, and additional support from The Kenn-Feld Group. Tickets will be available today for purchase through the box office and online.

What better way to celebrate the 10th anniversary than with America’s most beloved pop orchestras of all time — the Boston Pops — along with one of its all-time favorite performers, Bernadette Peters! This optional black-tie event will be filled with excitement and surprises befitting a gala event of this magnitude.

The Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra has such a rich American heritage, with renowned conductors Arthur Fiedler (1930-1979), John Williams (1980-1993), and now Lockhart (1995-present). It is affectionately known as “America’s Orchestra” and has been the most recorded and beloved orchestras in the country (click here for more information). Iconic performers from all over the United States cherish the opportunity to perform with the Boston Pops.

For this once-in-a-lifetime performance at the Niswonger in Van Wert, Peters, one of the Pops’ favorite performers will join the orchestra in a fitting tribute to the Niswonger patrons and their support that has enabled 10 years of accomplishments (click here for more information).

This Tony Award-winning actress has dazzled audiences and critics with her performances on stage, television, and film screen, in concert, and on recordings. Peters is the perfect iconic performer to team with “America’s Orchestra” for a night that will live forever in the hearts of those fortunate enough to have a seat in the Niswonger’s Saltzgaber Music Hall.

As a special treat to keep the party going, the NPAC has partnered with Wassenberg Art Center for the Gala Afterglow. Friends can mix and mingle at the Wassenberg following the gala and enjoy hors d’oeuvres, live music, a cash bar, and the company of Van Wert’s thriving arts community. Tickets are available for $20 through the Niswonger Box Office or at NPACVW.ORG. The Gala Afterglow will be the perfect end to a perfect night.

A night as special as this could not happen without the support of the three largest contributors to the building of the Niswonger PAC: Scott M. Niswonger, The Van Wert County Foundation, and Central Mutual Insurance Companies. Ten years ago, these three big players, along with many others, helped make the Niswonger PAC become a reality. Now, they have joined forces once again, along with The Kenn-Feld Group, to present this night of memories.

It promises to be a night like no other. The stars will certainly be out and all are invited to get tickets for one classy night of music, fun, and laughter, as the Niswonger celebrates Ten Years of Wow! in Van Wert.

Tickets for the gala and the gala dinner at Willow Bend Country Club will be available today at noon and can be purchased online at NPACVW.ORG or through the Box Office at 419.238.6722, from noon-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.