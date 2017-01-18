Submitted information

Last season, he brought down the house with his rendition of “O Holy Night,” and now he’s coming back for more. Releasing today for individual ticket sales is the special return performance of David Phelps, coming Good Friday, April 14, at 7:30 p.m. Phelps is presented by JoAnne Wolford and family in honor of Roger Wolford.

Over the greater part of the last two decades, Phelps’ artistry has grown to echo off the walls of Carnegie Hall and vibrate the chandeliers in the White House, as well as in countless halls and churches around the world.

His masterful melodies have been burned into critically-acclaimed solo offerings, award-winning Gaither Vocal Band CDs and Gold and Platinum Gaither “Homecoming” collections. It has been a showcase far above the expectations of any ordinary artist.

Pushing the boundaries is every artist’s goal, and Phelps’ focus is beyond the ordinary, trusting in that Divine design. Good Friday is the perfect time to showcase his return to the Niswonger stage in this return performance that will bring the house down yet again.

This event is made complete with the generous sponsorship support of Strategence Capital, The Rod and Leann Stoller family, and 2016-2017 Season Sponsors Van Wert Federal Savings Bank, Statewide Ford-Lincoln, and Chuck and Karen Koch.

Tickets for Phelps’ Good Friday are available today at noon and can be purchased online at NPACVW.ORG or through the Box Office, noon-4 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 419.238.6722.

The Niswonger Performing Arts Center is located at 10700 Ohio 118 on the south edge of Van Wert.