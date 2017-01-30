Submitted information

Okuley Unverferth Dentistry presents “big time entertainment and big time fun” as part of the 2016-17 Community Concert Series 2016-17 and the Niswonger’s “10 Years Of Wow” season.

Tickets have now released for Mutts Gone Nuts & Robert Post Comedy Theater on Sunday, April 30, at 7:30 p.m.

“Who let the dogs out?” Mutts Gone Nuts & Robert Post will energize the season with comic relief!

“I laughed until I wept!” exclaimed then-First Lady Barbara Bush.

The audience won’t believe its eyes at this comedy magic spectacular variety show, “Mutts Gone Nuts.” The whole family, from kids to grandparents, will love these adorable mutts. Paired with comedic giant Robert Post, who Matt Lauer applauds as being “insanely funny,” this event will be a family memory maker.

Mutts Gone Nuts & Robert Post Comedy is a part of the 2016-2017 Community Concert Series. The CCS is made complete by presenting sponsor Okuley Unverferth Dentistry, along with supporting sponsors Central Insurance, E&R Trailer, Eaton Corporation, First Financial Bancorp, Taylor Auto Sales, State Farm agent Tisha Fast, and Van Wert County Hospital.

Tickets for Mutts Gone Nuts & Robert Post Comedy will be available today at noon and can be purchased online at NPACVW.ORG or through the Box Office, noon-4 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 419.238.6722.

The Niswonger Performing Arts Center is located at 10700 Ohio 118 on the south edge of Van Wert.