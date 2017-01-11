The third generation of the Laudick family is officially operating Laudick’s Jewelry following a ribboncutting ceremony held Tuesday at the store, 1244 S. Shannon St. Here, third-generation owner Katie Laudick Harting cuts the ribbon at the Van Wert store while her husband, Cole (behind her at left), store employees, and Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce Board members look on. Laudick’s also has a store in Coldwater and has also changed its operating hours. Hours are now 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturdays. For a limited time, jewelry repairs will be 10 percent off, while watch batteries are currently $2 apiece. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent