Terry G. Warren Sr., 53, of Van Wert, passed away at 7:36 p.m. Friday, January 6, 2017, at Van Wert County Hospital in Van Wert.

He was born June 24, 1963, in Long Beach, California, the son of Willie R. and Carol Elaine (McAlexander) Warren, who both preceded him in death. He married Tina M. Warren, who died May 23, 2016.

Survivors include three children, Forrest (Charity Smith) Houseworth III of Van wert, Elise A. Warren of Cleveland, and Lacey N. Warren of Van Wert; a brother, Daryl Warren of Huntington Beach, California; one sister, Lois Chavez of South Gate, California; and five grandchildren, Zander, Hayden, Rayven, Gavin, and Page.

A son, Terry G. Warren; one brother; and a granddaughter, Trinity, also preceded him in death.

Terry was the owner of TNT Tattoos of Van Wert. He was a member of Moose Lodge 1320 in Van Wert.

Private family services will be conducted.

There will be no visitation.

Preferred memorials: Donor’s choice.

Arrangements were handled by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.