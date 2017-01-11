VW independent/submitted information

Is your Teddy Bear well? That’s a question the staff at Van Wert County Hospital will help answer during the Teddy Bear Clinic on Saturday, January 21, from 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. The event is geared towards children ages 3-8, though children of all ages are welcome to attend.

The Teddy Bear Clinic will introduce children to the emergency room experience in a fun and educational setting.

“Come meet us before you need us,” shared Paula Stabler, RN, director of the Emergency Department. “Visiting the hospital emergency room can be a stressful time for both children and parents. The Teddy Bear Clinic provides an opportunity to interact with the emergency department staff and touch the equipment that may be used during a real visit without the angst that can occur when you visit us during an emergency.”

In addition to touring the emergency room, children will serve as the “parents” of the teddy bear while accompanying them through the Teddy Bear triage area, where the bears will be weighed, measured, and receive a cast for any broken bones the bear may have. The stuffed friends will also receive a nebulizer breathing treatment.

“Children who are diagnosed with asthma, RSV, or another respiratory ailment may be prescribed a nebulizer treatment at home as part of their care plan,” said Jeanette Ford, director of cardio-pulmonary services at the hospital. “The machine does make noise and can be initially scary for a child. The Teddy Bear Clinic is a great way for kids to be exposed to a nebulizer machine for the first time and to see that it’s not so scary after all.”

The Teddy Bear Clinic also features a story time, opportunity for children to try on a lab coat and stethoscope, and all children and parents receive a snack or meal provided by the hospital cafeteria.

This event is free and open to the public, but each child must have an appointment. Appointments are available every 30 minutes and the event takes approximately one hour.

To register a child for this event, contact the hospital at 419.238.2390 or via email at info@vanwerthospital.org.