Taste of Convoy event set for January
VW independent/submitted information
CONVOY — Convoy Community Days will hold a Taste of Convoy/Wine and Craft Beer Tasting on Saturday, January 14, beginning at 7 p.m., in the Edgewood Park Community Building.
Tickets are $25 per person and include six drink tickets and one free chance for the raffles. Enjoy heavy hors d’oeuvres and sweets by local entrepreneurs while sipping on a drink.
For tickets contact, Kristi Gamble at 419.203.7688, Meagan Fokker at 419.203.5075, or the Convoy Municipal Building.
Proceeds will help pay for renovations at the community building.
POSTED: 01/11/17 at 7:31 am. FILED UNDER: News