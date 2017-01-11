VW independent/submitted information

CONVOY — Convoy Community Days will hold a Taste of Convoy/Wine and Craft Beer Tasting on Saturday, January 14, beginning at 7 p.m., in the Edgewood Park Community Building.

Tickets are $25 per person and include six drink tickets and one free chance for the raffles. Enjoy heavy hors d’oeuvres and sweets by local entrepreneurs while sipping on a drink.

For tickets contact, Kristi Gamble at 419.203.7688, Meagan Fokker at 419.203.5075, or the Convoy Municipal Building.

Proceeds will help pay for renovations at the community building.