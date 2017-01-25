Stormy weather: a photo op
By Rex Dolby
We thank former president Doug Heckler for emailing a series of incredible sky and storm pictures – including the one with this article. If the reader is fortunate enough to encounter such an awesome scene, and has a camera, here are a few things to keep in mind as you prepare to shoot.
- Find a place to pull off where your car won’t be a traffic hazard and there will be something in the foreground or distance that will add scale and interest to the scene.
- Use the smallest lens opening you can to maximize the depth of field and by increasing the ISO setting, permit a shutter speed that prevents the effects of camera movement.
- Compose the picture so most (2/3 or more) is the sky and use that area also to determine your exposure.
- If at all possible, find a way (tripod, fence post, car hood or whatever) to steady yourself and/or the camera to help assure a sharp image.
- If you have the time, watch the scene as light changes, or the storm moves on, for other opportunities to shoot.
- Be grateful for the opportunity to witness such a unique event.
