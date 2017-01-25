topamax recall


The Van Wert County Courthouse

Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017

By Rex Dolby

(Photo by Doug Heckler.)

(Photo by Doug Heckler.)

We thank former president Doug Heckler for emailing a series of incredible sky and storm pictures – including the one with this article.  If the reader is fortunate enough to encounter such an awesome scene, and has a camera, here are a few things to keep in mind as you prepare to shoot.

  1.  Find a place to pull off where your car won’t be a traffic hazard and there will be something in the foreground or distance that will add scale and interest to the scene.
  2.  Use the smallest lens opening you can to maximize the depth of field and by increasing the ISO setting, permit a shutter speed that prevents the effects of camera movement.
  3.  Compose the picture so most (2/3 or more) is the sky and use that area also to determine your exposure.
  4.  If at all possible, find a way (tripod, fence post, car hood or whatever) to steady yourself and/or the camera to help assure a sharp image.
  5.  If you have the time, watch the scene as light changes, or the storm moves on, for other opportunities to shoot.
  6.  Be grateful for the opportunity to witness such a unique event.

 

 

 

POSTED: 01/25/17 at 2:29 pm. FILED UNDER: Camera Club News