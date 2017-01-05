Submitted information

BOWLING GREEN — Ohio Department of Transportation Director Jerry Wray announced that ODOT District 1 Deputy Director Kirk Slusher will also serve as acting deputy director of ODOT District 2 until a permanent replacement is selected for outgoing deputy director Todd Audet.

Slusher will manage leadership responsibilities for districts 1 and 2 during this interim and will split his time between the District 1 office in Lima and the District 2 office in Bowling Green.

“Kirk has been an outstanding leader in District 1 the last six years and is well-equipped to balance the needs of both districts while we complete the process of selecting a permanent deputy director for District 2,” said Director Wray. “In the meantime, we will engage in a thorough and thoughtful evaluation of candidates to ensure we select the best person to lead the Bowling Green office.”

Slusher graduated from Ohio Northern University in 1986 with a bachelor of science in civil engineering and brings more than 30 years within ODOT of planning, design and construction engineering experience. He has served as the ODOT District 1 deputy director since 2011.

The district deputy director supervises construction management, planning, engineering, highway management, business and human resources for their assigned counties. ODOT District 1 is headquartered in Lima and includes Allen, Defiance, Hancock, Hardin, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert, and Wyandot counties. District 2, headquartered in Bowling Green, includes Fulton, Henry, Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca, Williams, and Wood counties.