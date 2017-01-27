Van Wert Federal Savings Bank has again made an annual contribution of $5,000 to each of the county schools: Crestview, Lincolnview, and Van Wert. Contributions can be used by schools in any way that benefits children of each school. Van Wert Federal Savings Bank has always been a leader in supporting local arts and non-profit organizations, as well as a strong supporter of education. Van Wert Federal has been in operation since 1889, making it the longest locally owned and operated bank in the county. It is recognized as the strongest financial institution in the county, and also one of the strongest financial institutions in the United States. (submitted photo)