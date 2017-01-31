Print for later

Russell B. Kennedy Jr., 62, of Van Wert, passed away at 8:57 a.m. Monday, January 30, 2017, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert.

He was born April 22, 1954, in Van Wert, the son of Russell B. Kennedy and Margaret A. Smith, who both preceded him in death. He married Nicole Kennedy, who survives in Van Wert.

Other survivors include two children, Joe (Angela) Kennedy and Lori Pabst, both of Van Wert; a sister, Rose Deck of Orlando, Florida; and two grandchildren.

A brother, Jeffrey Kennedy, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City at a later date.

There will be no visitation.

Preferred memorials: To the family.

Arrangements will be held by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.