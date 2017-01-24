Roger D. Martin, 77, formerly of Van Wert, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2017, at St. Francis Home in Tiffin.

He was born November 28, 1939, in Van Wert, the son of Dorothy (Pancake) and T. Dale Martin, who both preceded him in death. His mother passed away when he was very young and he was raised by Onalee (Rucklos) Martin.

Survivors include a sister, Ann Gillig; a nephew and niece; two great-nephews; a great-niece; and one cousin.

Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday January 27, at Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert, with the Rev. William Haggis II officiating.

Arrangements were handled by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.