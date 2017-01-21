Roger D. Finger, 78, of Van Wert, passed away at 5:17 a.m. Saturday, January 21, 2017, at Lima Memorial Hospital.

He was born April 10, 1938, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the son of Wilber and Lucille (Gusler) Finger, who both preceded him in death. On June 15, 1973, he married the former Nita Felger, who survives.

Other survivors include four children, Kerri (Dennis) Kiracofe of Van Wert, Robert (Staci) Finger and Roger Finger Jr., both of Fort Wayne, and Becke (Ben) Booher of Van Wert; a brother, Gordon (Doris) Finger of Van Wert; 10 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

A sister, Karen King; and one granddaughter, Rachel Kiracofe, also preceded him in death.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 25, at American Legion Post 178, 631 W. Main St. in Van Wert.

