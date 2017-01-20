Submitted information

ROCKFORD — Family Medicine Associates in Rockford, a division of Van Wert Medical Services, announces that Norman Means, M.D., will be joining the medical team as a family practice physician.

Dr. Means received his medical degree from the Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis, Indiana. He also completed residencies at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee, and at Duke University/Southern Regional Area Health Educational Center in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Dr. Means is board certified in the areas of family medicine, anatomic pathology, and clinical pathology.

Most recently, Dr. Means has been practicing medicine as a family physician in Anchorage, Alaska, where he has been in practice for the past 14 years. He and his wife, Tammy, who is a registered nurse, have three adult children and a high-school aged son.

Dr. Means joins the medical team of Dr. Jerry Sell and Rona Dellinger, CNP, at the Family Medicine Associates location in Rockford.

Family Medicine Associates opened in 1979 and is dedicated to providing the best patient care and service experience. Same day appointments are available, as needed. Dr. Means is accepting new patients; to request an appointment, call 419.363.3008.

There will be a community reception at the Rockford Community Building on Thursday, February 16, from 4 to 7 p.m. All patients and community members are invited to the reception to welcome Dr. Means to the community and to greet the other medical providers of the Family Medicine Associates clinic. A casual buffet dinner will be served at the reception.