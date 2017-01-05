The Van Wert County Foundation, through a generous donation from the Fred W. Wollenhaupt Fund, donated $1,500 to the Van Wert High School Robotics Team (shown above). “Our budget to build a robot and travel to various competitions is primarily paid for by the contributions by local companies, businesses, and team fundraising,” said Coach Bob Spath. “We are very thankful for the donation and support of Seth Baker, executive secretary of The Van Wert County Foundation, to help the Robotics team and Northwest Regional FIRST Robotics Competition.” VWHS will be hosting the third annual edition of the regional robotics competition on January 28, with 32 teams competing this year. (photo submitted)