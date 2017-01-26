Robert E. “Bobby” Teman, 54, of Delphos, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2017, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center in Van Wert.

He was born January 10, 1963, in Van Wert, the son of Winfred Teman, who survives in Delphos, and Eugenia (Nichols) Teman, who preceded him in death. He married Lesta (Miller) Teman, who also survives.

Other survivors include two brothers, W. Douglas (Brenda) Teman of Fort Jennings and Timothy R. Teman of Van Wert; two nieces and a nephew; one stepdaughter, Tiffany (Nicholas) Caprella; two stepgrandsons; and his cat, Shadow.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. Monday, January 30, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, with the Rev. Dan Wust officiating. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery in Delphos.

Visitation is from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday, January 29, and an hour prior to services Monday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center, c/o Community Health Professionals, 1159 Westwood Drive, Van Wert, OH 45891.

