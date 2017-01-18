Robert E. Hunziker, 91, of Van Wert, passed away at 12:08 p.m. Tuesday, January 17, 2017, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center in Van Wert.

He was born May 14, 1925, in Van Wert, the son of Clarence and Edna (Pierstorff) Hunziker, who both preceded him in death. He married Margaret E. “Peggy” Hunziker, who also preceded him in death.

Survivors include a sister, Nancy (Robert) Chaney of Celina; two grandchildren, Angela (Jason) Woods of Wyoming (Ohio) and Ashley Cuyler of Washington State; and four great-grandchildren, Carter and Parker Woods and Alexis and Meadow Cuyler.

Two sons, Robert E. Hunziker Jr. and Richard D. Hunziker; a brother, Carl Hunziker; and two sisters, Betty Rule and Karen Scheidt, also preceded him in death.

Robert retired in May 1987 after 32 years as a truck driver for Yellow Freight Systems of Indianapolis, Indiana. He was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Van Wert.

Robert was a veteran of World War II serving in the European Theatre as a sergeant in the U.S. Army. He also received the Purple Heart. He was a member of Moose Lodge 1320 and American Legion Post 178, both in Van Wert.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 21, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Van Wert, with the Rev. William C. Haggis II officiating. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center or St. Mark’s Lutheran Church.

Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory handled arrangements.

