VW independent/submitted information

A traditional school rivalry is being used to help fund local United Way agencies.

Lincolnview and Crestview student bodies have joined forces to raise money and awareness for United Way of Van Wert County. Through student representatives, these county rivals have worked together to create a two-day event known as Rivals United, which is centered on the upcoming Lincolnview-Crestview girls’ and boys’ basketball games.

The girls meet Thursday, January 26, at Lincolnview High School, with tip-off at 6 p.m., while the boys battle Friday, January 27, at Crestview High School, with tip-off at 6 that evening.

Rivals United t-shirts were sold, while rivalry week activities for each school will raise funds for the United Way. A traveling trophy will be awarded to the student body that raises the most money from these activities, with students of the losing school will have to sing their opponent’s fight song at the Friday night game. Also on tap for the games is a “dash for cash” and raffle for tickets to a Cleveland Cavaliers home game.

Kim Hohman’s DanceWorks, which is performing at this game, donated the tickets. The Cavs game is Saturday, March 25, with the Cavs taking on the Los Angeles Clippers at Quicken Loans Arena.

For more information, contact the United Way office at 419.238.6689 or email unitedway109@gmail.com. Raffle tickets are on sale at the United Way office.